BOSSIER CHAMBER TO PARTNER WITH META ON DISASTER RESILIENCY EVENT

As the 2022 Hurricane and Tropical Storm Season kicks off, Meta is committed to providing training and resources for our communities most impacted by natural disasters.

Key emergency responders, government officials, nonprofits and small business owners are invited to Prepare and Respond: a Meta Disaster Resilience Summit. Hosted in partnership with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, experts from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and in the field of crisis response will demystify how to best leverage social media to prepare and respond to Hurricane Season. Attendees will gain knowledge and resources to better serve their communities.

During times of crises, we know that people across Louisiana turn to Meta platforms, like Facebook and Instagram, to check on loved ones, receive updates, and look for information about how to find or offer help.

This summit is open to state and local government entities, emergency responders, non-profits, and small businesses who want to improve their digital communication skills in the face of a crisis. We are all in this together.

Register now:

Prepare and Respond: A Meta Disaster Resilience Summit

July 8, 2022 | Shreveport Aquarium | 3:30 PM

https://crisisresponsesummitwithmetash.splashthat.com/

Please note that event access is available on a first come, first served basis. Space is limited to one person per organization.