BOSSIER CHAMBER VICE PRESIDENT EARNS PCED CERTIFICATION

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Jessica Hemingway, Vice President of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, has earned the certification of Professional Community and Economic Developer (PCED).

“This is an important milestone in Jessica’s career and yet another benefit she provides to the membership of the Bossier Chamber,” said Bossier Chamber Board Chairman Barry Regula. “We are extremely proud of Jessica and all the great work she does for this chamber and this community.”

Hemingway plans to use this designation to continue the Bossier Chamber’s work in the community.

“To me, this certification is really about strengthening the community where I call home,” Hemingway said. “I am deeply committed to making Bossier as well as Shreveport and the surrounding region a great place to live, work, learn and play. I feel like this designation will help me to dive deeper into the work the Chamber has been doing for years in community development.”

Hemingway came to the Bossier Chamber of Commerce in 2016 as Director of Communications and was promoted in 2020 to Vice President of Communications/Public Policy. Since being in this role at the Bossier Chamber, she has implemented the community campaign “Be Bossier,” which is underwritten by the city, parish and business supporters. Hemingway has spearheaded the Chamber’s efforts to produce a North Louisiana Legislative Agenda and Political Directory. She also oversees the Chamber’s 501(c)3 foundation – the Bossier Innovates Foundation – as well as the Community Sustainability Committee.

“Jessica has brought a wealth of knowledge, creativity and strategic planning to the Bossier Chamber of Commerce,” said Chamber President Lisa Johnson. “We are proud to have her as a team member and leader at the Bossier Chamber, and we look forward to the work she will lead the Chamber in as we continue to strengthen our community as a whole.”

In 2021, Hemingway completed her third year of the Community Development Institute at the University of Central Arkansas this summer before taking the Professional Community and Economic Developer exam this fall.

The PCED designation is available to professional community developers who successfully enlist others, lead collaborative efforts and utilize all available resources to increase the economic prosperity of their communities. Applicants must obtain points based on their education and experience, as well as pass a rigorous exam, in order to receive the designation.

Community Development Institute (CDI) trains community leaders and economic development professionals on how to strengthen their local economies and build communities. This is achieved by developing the ability of participants to identify community assets, set goals, encourage collaboration and partnerships with stakeholders, and bring communities, organizations and businesses together to respond to a broad range of economic and quality of life issues.