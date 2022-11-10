BOSSIER CHAMBER WINS 2022 LACCE CHAMBER OF THE YEAR

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce was recognized on Monday evening as the 2022 LACCE Chamber of the Year, in the Medium Chamber Category.

Recognized for their strong work in leadership, advocacy and community development in 2022, the Bossier Chamber was awarded the highest honor by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) at the organization’s Annual Conference and Awards dinner on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Hilton Shreveport.

The Bossier Chamber was judged to have excelled in three categories: Community Development, Organizational Development and Professional Development.

It is the goal of the LACCE Chamber of the Year Award program to recognize those chambers that have distinguished themselves and their community through excellence in chamber management. Deveralchambers applied for the award in 2022, and the entries were judged by current chamber executives. Recognition is based on the past 12 month’s accomplishments.

Chamber SWLA won the award in the large chamber category.