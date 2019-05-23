Bossier Chamber wins Communications Excellence Award for Be Bossier publication

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce has been named an “Award of Excellence” winner in the Communications Excellence awards program presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce received an Award of Excellence for its Be Bossier Annual Manual Publication for 2018-2019.

The Be Bossier Annual Manual is a curated handbook to Bossier that contains essential info about the area for residents and visitors alike. The Bossier Chamber manages the Be Bossier campaign, which is underwritten by the City of Bossier City and Bossier Parish.

A panel of communications and marketing professionals from six U.S.-based chambers of commerce evaluated entries, which were organized by category — based on the chamber’s annual budget — and entry type: advertising and marketing, campaigns, digital and publications. With more than 160 entries submitted in 2019, judges recognized 10 entries as Grand Award winners and 41 as Award of Excellence winners.

ACCE, an Alexandria, Va.-based association, represents more than 8,000 chamber of commerce professionals, and 1,300 chambers of commerce, around the world. ACCE’s annual Awards for Communications Excellence is designed to showcase top communications and marketing work of chambers of commerce and similar organizations.