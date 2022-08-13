Bossier church to open new elementary school on August 15

The Pentecostals of Bossier swing open their doors to offer a Montessori-based education to the community.



Bossier City, La. — Bossier Christian Academy housed at The Pentecostals of Bossier, 2833 Viking Drive, is now accepting students from the community for the 2022-23 school year.



Using a Montessori-style approach, the school is beginning with three levels, Early Childhood (ages three to six), Lower Elementary (ages six to nine), and Upper Elementary (ages nine to twelve). Plans are to increase an age level each year until all twelve years of school can be offered. Ages are mixed in keeping with the Montessori model, in which older children practice leadership skills by mentoring younger children, and opportunity is provided to both to develop their social and emotional skills. Montessori focuses on hands-on learning as well as giving large blocks of time for task completion.



Turning an entire wing of the church’s Life Center into five classrooms, the church has spent months preparing a state-of-the-art learning environment. The school already has a cutting edge gymnasium and kitchen/dining area for use.



The staff of 5 teachers, known as Instructional Guides, and the headmaster are all Louisiana-state certified, each of whom has spent over 5 years in a traditional classroom. Every educator working at BCA has also completed seven to 16 months of training in how to teach using the Montessori style. Headmaster Natorshau Davis comes to lead the school after twenty-four years of teaching experience in Desoto, Lincoln, Bossier, and Caddo parishes as a music educator, most recently fourteen years at Grambling.



“I am hoping to see the students of BCA become lifelong learners in an environment that provides specialized instruction tailored for their individual needs,” said Davis. “After 24 years as a music educator in public schools and at the collegiate level, I felt it was time for a change. I could not have asked for a better way to end my career than in Higher Education specifically with the Grambling State University Concert Choir.”



According to the school’s mission statement, the purpose is creating BCA “…to reaffirm the bond between faith and quality education for the children of The Pentecostals of Bossier City and the surrounding community. We endeavor to ensure a safe learning environment where each student’s personal development is the primary concern.”

Applications can be found at Bossier Christian Academy.com.