Bossier City Animal Control Cuts Ribbon at New Building

Bossier City Animal Control hosted a ribbon cutting this morning. The long-awaited renovations broke ground in early 2020. Bossier City Animal Control employees and volunteers worked through the construction phases while also navigating pandemic restrictions and weathering a snow storm.



Speaking on behalf of Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker, CAO, Pam Glorioso says, “What was a 210 day project became over a year because of the disasters that hit our area. Today, we have a facility that we are proud to present to the community.”



Construction on the animal control building was completed by KAN Contracting, Inc. The facility now has more space and separate adoption center and animal control offices.

Bossier City Animal Control website with links to adoption information

