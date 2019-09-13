Bossier City animal control inspection finds no violations

The Office of the State Veterinarian at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry recently conducted its annual shelter inspection of Bossier City Animal Control.

Following the Minimum Standards for Animal Shelters in Louisiana Revised Statute 3:2461, the state inspection program acts in an advisory capacity to assist communities in ensuring and promoting the proper treatment and well-being of animals.

The program reviews facility cleanliness, animal health monitoring practices, personnel training, and enclosure and space requirements among other standards.

The annual inspection once again finds that Bossier City Animal Control is in compliance with state regulations.

Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker says, “I commend Bossier City’s animal control officers and personnel not only for their good work but for carrying out their mission with a compassionate heart.”