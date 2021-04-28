Bossier City Animal Control Investigating Child Being Bit By K-9

The Bossier City animal control is in charge of investigating an incident involving a K-9 officer who reportedly bit a young child.



According to an incident report, the Shreveport K-9 officer got out of its handler’s yard in the 5400 block of Hollyhock Lane in the Golden Meadows subdivision in Bossier City.



The report says the K-9 officer bit a 5-year-old while he was riding his bike nearby. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The report also states the boy was bitten in the upper thigh, which required stitches.



The incident happened on Monday, April 26.