Bossier City Animal Control is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer FEE WAIVED Adoptions

Bossier City Animal Control is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in shelters by 2025, for the fifth annual National Adoption Weekend happening September 15th-September 17th, 2023. . ALL ADOPTION FEES WAIVED WITH APPROVED APPLICATIONS!

Please join Bossier City Animal Control to help “Clear the Shelter for Summer”. We have many large dogs and cats that need furever home. Together we can make a difference in our community

Bossier City Animal Control is open for adoptions from 10:00am- 3:30pm Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. We are located at 3217 Old Shed Road in Bossier City.

View all adoptable pets on Facebook @ Buddies of Bossier City Animal Control.

All adoptable pets are current on age-appropriate vaccines, have been dewormed and will be microchipped. They will also be scheduled to be altered and receive a rabies vaccine.

Recent data released by Best Friends showed that in 2022, 57% of shelters in the U.S. were no-kill, but 378,000 dogs and cats were killed nationally largely due to a continued decrease in dog adoptions compared to pre-pandemic rates.

Shelters across the country are experiencing an increase in animal populations and adoption rates aren’t keeping pace, resulting in overflowing kennels. That’s why Best Friends Animal Society, and nearly 600 shelter and rescue partners have joined together for the national event. By adopting a unique and loveable shelter pet, two lives are saved – that of the adopted cat or dog, and another that can now take their space in the shelter.

“We are excited to host our Sixth National Adoption Weekend, encouraging the community to add a new pet to their home this summer,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “These warmer months can see some of the highest intakes in shelters, so it’s critical the shelter staff and volunteers have the support they need from the community. If you can, please adopt and foster. And if you already have pets, make sure they’re microchipped and spayed/neutered.”

At a time when so many shelters across the country are short-staffed and well over capacity, individuals can help save lives by choosing to adopt a deserving pet from a shelter or rescue group instead of purchasing from a breeder or store. If you can’t add to your family right now, you can still help by spaying or neutering your pets, fostering kittens or an adult dog, volunteering, donating, and advocating for proven lifesaving programming for local pets.

For more information, visit Bossier City Animal Control. Follow Buddies of Bossier City Animal Control on Facebook to learn more.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 378,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,300 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.