You are invited to the ribbon cutting of the newly renovated Bossier City Animal Control facility on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 3217 Old Shed Road at 10:00 a.m.



The project broke ground in early 2020. Bossier City Animal Control employees and volunteers worked through the construction phases while also navigating pandemic restrictions. Renovated by KAN Contracting, Inc, the building now has more space and separate adoption center and animal control offices.