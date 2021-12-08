Bossier City Animal Services hosting events on Thursday and Saturday

Press Release From Bossier City Animal Services:



Bossier City Animal Services is hosting their Annual Kitten Extravaganza, in partnership with Hand in Paw, Viking Veterinary Hospital and Port City Cat Rescue, this Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 10:00AM to 3:00PM at 4250 Viking Dr and 3217 Old Shed Rd. Adoption fees are waived and applications will be reviewed with immediate decisions. Have your picture taken with your new furry friend and printed with a seasonal background for $5 donation. Goodies will be available. Come early for first pick!



Starting tomorrow, Thursday, December 9, 2021 through Thursday, December 23, 2021, Bossier Animal Services will present its First Annual Fill The Stocking campaign! Stockings will be placed in the shelter for adoptable animals. While supplies last, every animal adopted will be sent home with their stockings full of new goodies for them and their new parents! Please bring your stocking sized donations and visit the animals while you fill their stockings to the brim! Stocking sized donations might include collars, leashes, antlers, training treats, small toys, pet store gift cards, grooming certificates, dental care, flea and tick treatment and brushes. All other donations are also welcome.