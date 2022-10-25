Bossier City Animal Services Rabies Clinic

Bossier City Animal Services, your local animal shelter working in the city to improve the lives of citizens and animals alike; and, Hand in Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control, our non‐profit partner helping to provide much needed veterinary care toBossier City Shelter animals, are teaming up again for our annual Fall Rabies Clinic, providing access to low cost rabies vaccinations, flea dips* for dogs and NEW THIS YEAR – low cost microchipping! Tell all of your friends and family!



“This Saturday, October 29 at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies last), Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Hand In Paw for the annual Bossier City Fall Rabies Clinic. We want to give everybody in Bossier City and the surrounding areas the opportunity to get inexpensive rabies vaccinations for their animals four months and older in order to both, comply with city and state vaccination ordinances, and continue to keep the rabies virus essentially eradicated in LA and the US. Bossier City Animal Services is inviting everybody to come out to the Bossier City Animal Shelter to take advantage of this incredible deal,” said Shari Wood, Animal Services Superintendent. “Get your animal their annual (1 year) rabies shot, get them microchipped and have your dogs flea dipped* (weather permitting) for only $10‐$15 per animal. Any one of these services is usually more than all three cost with us this Saturday! While you’re here take a bit to view, visit with and adopt your next fur‐ever fur‐baby, including microchip, vaccinations and spay/neuter. Big, black dogs and black cats are all free with an approved application!”



BCAS is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., every week of the year except, Holidays.



Come see us at 3217 Old Shed Rd, next to Tinsley Park. All animals MUST be properly, safely and

appropriately restrained in a carrier or on a leash. If you have a young dog that does not have all of its puppy shots, DO NOT bring them with you, due to health concerns. Contact us at 318) 741‐8499 BEFORE SATURDAY if you would like to microchip a young animal. We will make arrangements to help with thatonce properly vaccinated.



We’ll see you there! Everybody with 4 month old or older animals from any location will be served whiles upplies last and as weather permits for the flea dip for dogs.



*PLEASE NOTE: If the temperature is not in the mid‐70s or warmer, we will not be able to provide flea dips.



If you would like to help with any part of the clinic or volunteer in the shelter (helping with adoptions, walking dogs, scooping kennels, putting together adoption packages, etc), please message us on Facebook or look for the volunteer opportunities for this weekend to be posted on Facebook.



For more information, www.bossiercity.org/217/Animal‐Control. Follow BOSSIER CITY ANIMAL SERVICES

on Facebook @bossiercityanimalservices to learn more.



For more information on Hand In Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control,

https://handinpawfriendsofbossiercityanimalcontrol.org/. Follow them @handinpawBC or donate to

http://paypal.me/handinpawbcgmailcom.