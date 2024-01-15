Bossier City Announces Schedule of Services Due to Weather Conditions

Due to the severe cold and deteriorating road conditions predicted overnight Mayor Chandler has announced that Bossier City Hall will be closed tomorrow, January 16, 2024. Only essential personnel are required to report to work. Bossier City Court proceedings for Tuesday, January 16, 2024, are cancelled. The Bossier City Council meeting IS NOT cancelled and will continue as scheduled at 3:00 pm. Also, the meeting of the Bossier City Charter Commission will proceed as scheduled at 4:00 pm following the meeting of the City Council. Both meetings will be held in the City Council chambers located at 620 Benton Road and both will be open to the public.