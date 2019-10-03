Bossier City approves plan for projects over the next five years

At Tuesday’s Bossier Parish City Council meeting, council members approved the projects plan for the next five years in the city.

The council voted on the Five-Year Capital Projects Plan. This is essentially a timeline of projects that is or will be taking place in Bossier City over the next five years.

These types of projects include the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway, extension of Innovation Drive, and widening of Swan Lake Road.

This is done because Bossier City’s charter requires that a 5-year capital projects plan be put together and approved along with the city’s budget each year.

Within the project plan, sections are broken down into types of projects, such as Transportation Improvements, Public Works Drainage Projects, Bossier Parks and Recreation, and Capital Improvement among others.

Here is a link to last year’s five-year capital projects plan: http://www.bossiercity.org/Search?searchPhrase=2019-2023%20Capital%20Projects%20Plan%20(PDF)

Other items approved at Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting were appropriating $850,000.00 from the 2016 Sales Tax Fund to design and construct bathroom facilities and additional parking for the Field of Dreams, adopt an ordinance approving an amendment to the Unified Development Code creating regulations for Cross-Access Easements, and the sale of city-owned property to Flying Heart Brewing and Pub in the East Bank District.