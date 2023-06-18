Bossier City Boil Advisory Announcement

There are currently NO BOIL ADVISORIES and there have not been any boil advisories caused by the recent storms and related power outages.

Mayor Tommy Chandler is proud to report “There are no boil advisories for any Bossier City water customers. We want to make sure that this message is communicated to ALL Businesses, and Citizens in Bossier City. Even with large areas with no power our tremendous workers in Public Utilities have been working around the clock to keep clean and safe water flowing in Bossier City.”

According to Parish Administrator Butch Ford, there are no boil advisories in Bossier Parish. In respect to customers of other water systems, they are advised to contact their local water provider for information on boil orders.