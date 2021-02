As of 12:30 pm February 24, 2021, the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health, hereby rescinds the BOIL ADVISORY issued by the City of Bossier City Water System.



The samples collected on February 23, 2021 cleared.



The LDH laboratory used to conduct water sampling is in Shreveport and currently without water needed to perform analysis. Therefore, LDH has coordinated with their State office in Baton Rouge to receive water samples from Bossier City. The samples were cleared today.