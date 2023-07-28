Bossier City church donates school supplies to local schools

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, representatives from Northpoint Community Church (NCC) made one of their last drop-offs of uniform donations at Central Park Elementary School in Bossier City.

“This has been such a blessing for our students and for our families. It helps meet a need that, especially in our school, has been very evident and very prominent since covid. For North point to come in and love on our community like that, it’s a huge blessing. We’re so grateful for them,” said Vicki Younger, Principal of Central Park Elementary School.

NCC has donated a total of 2,613 school uniforms and various school supplies to nine schools and the district’s homeless program for students most in need.

Clarrissa Stephens, NCC’s connections pastor, says “We have a mission of restoring dignity to students one uniform at a time and making teachers heroes. 11 years ago, we started giving away uniforms because we found out there was a need for uniforms in our Bossier Title 1 schools. And then after covid, we started partnering with schools individually. So now we serve 10 Title 1 schools in Bossier Parish.

The schools receiving uniform donations from Northpoint Community Church are: Plantation Park Elementary, Bossier Elementary, Waller Elementary, Meadowview Elementary, R.V. Kerr Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Rusheon Middle and Bossier High.

And NCC’s generosity does not stop there, as the church will make another donation in October of 2023. With the upcoming donation, NCC will deliver sweatshirts, coats and pants to Rusheon MIddle School and Greenacres Middle School.