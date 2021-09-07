Bossier City City Council Meeting scheduled for Wednesday

AGENDA
Regular Council Meeting
3:00 PM – Wednesday, September 8, 2021
City Council Chambers, Bossier City Hall
620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. INVOCATION BY COUNCIL MEMBER JEFFERY DARBY
III. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BY COUNCIL MEMBER DAVID
MONTGOMERY, JR.
IV. ROLL CALL
V. ANNOUNCEMENT
VI. APPROVE MINUTES
4 – 29 1. Approve Minutes of August 31, 2021, Regular Council meeting and
dispense with the reading.
MJAugu31of2021
VII. APPROVE AGENDA
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
30 – 31 1. Introduce an Ordinance to reappropriate $20,000.00 from Fund 497 –
2017 Sales Tax Bond (Innovation Drive) for the preparation of a Traffic
Study at Old Brownlee Road at Wemple Road.
(First Reading) (Maggio)
Ord Traffic Study Old Brownlee Road
32 – 33 2. Introduce an Ordinance amending Ordinance 59 of 2021 changing Title
from Dispatcher to Utility Worker for the Public Utilities Department.
(First Reading) (Chandler)
Ord changing title in Utilities Dept
34 – 36 3. Introduce an Ordinance amending Resolution 41 of 2020 authorizing the
replacement of an Industrial Waste Inspector in the Environmental
Affairs Division in Public Utilities due to transfer.
(First Reading) (Chandler)
Ord amending Res 41 of 2020
37 – 56 4. Introduce an Ordinance to approve Report of Change Order 3 for the
(LTRI) Louisiana Technology Research Institute Bossier with an
increase in project cost of $114,177.05 from the 2016 Sales Tax Bond
Issue.
(First Reading) (Patrick)
Ord change order LTRI
57 – 58 5. Introduce an Ordinance requiring the Risk Manager for the City of
Bossier City be under the supervision of the City Attorney.
(First Reading) (Jacobs)
Ord Risk Manager
59 – 66 6. Introduce an Ordinance to fund the replacement of the Baffle Curtain at
the Northeast Waste Water Treatment Plant (NEWWTP) at a cost of
$30,000.00 to come from the Sewer Capital and Contingency Fund.
(First Reading) (Chandler)
Ord Baffle curtain
67 – 69 7. Introduce an Ordinance prohibiting the City of Bossier from entering into
Contractual Agreements pending the installation of new City
Administration.
(First Reading) (Darby)
Ord Contracts
70 – 74 8. Introduce an Ordinance authorizing Mayor Tommy Chandler to execute
the attached Memorandum of Understanding between the City of
Bossier City and Bossier Parish School Board for the cost-sharing of
Crossing Guards utilized throughout Bossier City.
(First Reading) (Jacobs)
Ord Crossing Guards
75 – 76 9. Adopt a Resolution authorizing the hiring or promotion of a Foreman due
to termination and backfilling any position this may create for the Lift
Station Division in Public Utilities.
(First and Final Reading) (Chandler)
Res Foreman Public Utilities
77 – 96 10. Approve Parade Permit Fee Waiver for the following:
1.) Brookshire’s + Super 1 Foods Heroes Run – October 23, 2021
2.) Airline High School Homecoming Parade – September 23, 2021
3.) Parkway High School Homecoming Parade – September 16, 2021
97 – 98 11. Adopt a Resolution authorizing the appointment of Amanda Nottingham
as the Interim Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Bossier City.
(First and Final Reading) (Chandler)
Res Appoint Amanda Nottingham