Bossier City City Council Meeting scheduled for Wednesday

AGENDA

Regular Council Meeting

3:00 PM – Wednesday, September 8, 2021

City Council Chambers, Bossier City Hall

620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. INVOCATION BY COUNCIL MEMBER JEFFERY DARBY

III. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BY COUNCIL MEMBER DAVID

MONTGOMERY, JR.

IV. ROLL CALL

V. ANNOUNCEMENT

VI. APPROVE MINUTES



4 – 29 1. Approve Minutes of August 31, 2021, Regular Council meeting and

dispense with the reading.

MJAugu31of2021



VII. APPROVE AGENDA



VIII. NEW BUSINESS



30 – 31 1. Introduce an Ordinance to reappropriate $20,000.00 from Fund 497 –

2017 Sales Tax Bond (Innovation Drive) for the preparation of a Traffic

Study at Old Brownlee Road at Wemple Road.

(First Reading) (Maggio)

Ord Traffic Study Old Brownlee Road



32 – 33 2. Introduce an Ordinance amending Ordinance 59 of 2021 changing Title

from Dispatcher to Utility Worker for the Public Utilities Department.

Page 1 of 98

(First Reading) (Chandler)

Ord changing title in Utilities Dept



34 – 36 3. Introduce an Ordinance amending Resolution 41 of 2020 authorizing the

replacement of an Industrial Waste Inspector in the Environmental

Affairs Division in Public Utilities due to transfer.

(First Reading) (Chandler)

Ord amending Res 41 of 2020



37 – 56 4. Introduce an Ordinance to approve Report of Change Order 3 for the

(LTRI) Louisiana Technology Research Institute Bossier with an

increase in project cost of $114,177.05 from the 2016 Sales Tax Bond

Issue.

(First Reading) (Patrick)

Ord change order LTRI



57 – 58 5. Introduce an Ordinance requiring the Risk Manager for the City of

Bossier City be under the supervision of the City Attorney.

(First Reading) (Jacobs)

Ord Risk Manager



59 – 66 6. Introduce an Ordinance to fund the replacement of the Baffle Curtain at

the Northeast Waste Water Treatment Plant (NEWWTP) at a cost of

$30,000.00 to come from the Sewer Capital and Contingency Fund.

(First Reading) (Chandler)

Ord Baffle curtain



67 – 69 7. Introduce an Ordinance prohibiting the City of Bossier from entering into

Contractual Agreements pending the installation of new City

Administration.

(First Reading) (Darby)

Ord Contracts



70 – 74 8. Introduce an Ordinance authorizing Mayor Tommy Chandler to execute

the attached Memorandum of Understanding between the City of

Bossier City and Bossier Parish School Board for the cost-sharing of

Crossing Guards utilized throughout Bossier City.

(First Reading) (Jacobs)

Ord Crossing Guards



75 – 76 9. Adopt a Resolution authorizing the hiring or promotion of a Foreman due

to termination and backfilling any position this may create for the Lift

Station Division in Public Utilities.

(First and Final Reading) (Chandler)

Res Foreman Public Utilities



77 – 96 10. Approve Parade Permit Fee Waiver for the following:

1.) Brookshire’s + Super 1 Foods Heroes Run – October 23, 2021

2.) Airline High School Homecoming Parade – September 23, 2021

3.) Parkway High School Homecoming Parade – September 16, 2021



97 – 98 11. Adopt a Resolution authorizing the appointment of Amanda Nottingham

as the Interim Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Bossier City.

(First and Final Reading) (Chandler)

Res Appoint Amanda Nottingham