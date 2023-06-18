Bossier City Cooling Stations to provide relief for citizens

Due to the historic storm that dramatically impacted our area there remains tens of thousands citizens of Bossier City still without power. Mayor Tommy Chandler and the Bossier City, City Council are working together to gather the necessary logistics and resources to provide a degree of safety and comfort to those citizens in need. Mayor Chandler is concerned with and welcomes all citizens but has set up cooling stations in an effort to assist our most vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with medical conditions that might cause them to suffer due to the heat. There are currently two locations that has been set up as cooling stations. These locations will provide a cool environment, cold water and snacks. The two locations are: Shady Grove Community Center: 3949 Wayne Street – Stonewall Baptist Church 807 Eatman Street.

There are generators prepared for a site in South Bossier as well that will serve as a third location. Mayor Chandler is most appreciative to all employees that has stepped up to assist during this emergency and wants to give special recognition to City Marshall Whitman for providing the use of a much needed generator and Director of Building and Maintenance Steve Ford for his time, expertise and oversight in facilitating the connection of the generator.