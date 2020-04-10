Bossier City Council approves $2.1 million for East Bank fire station

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council approved an ordinance appropriating $2.1 Million Dollars to design and construct a fire station in the EastBank District.

This ordinance will serve multiple public safety purposes.

The new station would be designed and constructed near the East Bank District.

“There are several locations that are being considered but none have been chosen yet,” said Traci Landry, Bossier City Police Public Information Officer.

The new station will also better serve the needs of the Bossier City Fire Department and the community by enhancing operational efficiencies, according to officials. The existing Station No. 6 would serve as administrative space and a climate controlled space for Emergency Medical Services Operations and police working in the East Bank District.

“The new station would enhance operational efficiencies to better serve the needs of the Bossier City Fire Department and the community,” said Landry.

Also approved by the council at Tuesday’s meeting: