Bossier City Council approves additional funds for Police and Fire Departments

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At its Tuesday’s June 6, 2023 regular meeting, the Bossier City Council adopted an ordinance amending the 2023 General Fund budget to appropriate additional funds for Police and Fire Department salaries and benefits.

Prior to the council voting on the agenda item, Bossier City Council President, Jeffery Darby, asked if at-large council member David Montgomery had any words he would like to say.

“This is the final reading for this item and the last time we did the first reading, Council member Montgomery was not here. I remember attempting to give him his accolades for initiating these funds. I just want you to know we appreciate how you find money. Would you like to comment on this item,” said Darby.

“It came to light that there were needs and wants in both the police and fire departments. Mr. Williams and I sat down and through these efforts of analyzing the budget, revenue trends along with Angela, we were able to come up with the fact that we could afford to increase our budgeting for sales tax revenue by over a million dollars a year. Mr. Williams and I agreed to why not go ahead and amend the budget with Ms. Williamson for 2023 for $500,000 split between the two departments. And in the 2024 budget, that will be increased to a million dollars,” said Montgomery.

Following Montgomery’s remarks, Mr. Darby asked both Bossier City Police Chief, Daniel Haugen, and Bossier City Fire Chief, Brad Zagone, to come to the podium where Darby asked them if they planned on using the money to recruit new employees or use the money on current personnel.

Chief Haugen said that he does not have an answer for the council at this time and Chief Zagone answered by saying that the money would be used on current personnel.

“Mine is all about personnel, trying to hire people. But, I also recognize the need to maintain what I have. As this goes on, I don’t know where it’s going to go or how far it’s going to go through the committee meetings, But, I would like to entertain some other ideas because if I can’t maintain the staff that I have, then it doesn’t do me any good to keep new people,” said Haugen.

After the city council approved the item, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler addressed the council.

“Mr. Montgomery, I want to thank you for finding that money and I appreciate all you do. And, thank you to the council for approving this item. Safety is a big thing that we do in Bossier City and that’s what get’s people here to Bossier,” said Chandler.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council also approved:

Adoption of an ordinance amending the 2023 General Fund Traffic Engineering Budget by $150,000.00, increasing expenditures for street light repairs and guard rail repairs.

Adoption of an ordinance appropriating the sum of Five Hundred Thousand dollars ($500,000.00) from the Jail and Municipal Building Fund – Fund Balance to remodel Fire Station # 6 on Riverside Drive for the Bossier City Police Department – Special Investigation Units.

Adoption of an ordinance amending Ordinance 76 of 2019 which implemented a Budgetary Control requiring a Resolution to be approved by the Bossier City Council prior to the hiring or employment of any individual receiving wages, compensation or remuneration for Labor including Temporary or Contractual Employment.