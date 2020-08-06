Bossier City Council approves change orders for four ongoing building projects

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council approved change orders for four ongoing building projects that have been affected by weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The delays are due to inclement weather and the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s rainy weather has impacted the Tinsley Park project in particular. It is more than just rainy days. Because it is an outdoor project, the construction crew cannot work until the ground dries. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in some material deliveries. That has not only affected these projects but may continue to have an impact on other ongoing projects. Despite the delays, work is now being done and the projects are moving forward towards completion,” said Ben Rauschenbach, Bossier City Engineer.



The Council approved Change Order No. 2 for the Meadowview Concessions Building Project, with an increase of 41 calendar days, Change Order No. 1 for the Bossier Animal Control Building Improvements with an increase of $91,317.12 for a contract price with Change Order of $1,398,190.12 and with 72 calendar days added to the contract time. Change Order No. 2 for the Tinsley Park Expansion with an increase of $22,237.40 for a contract price with change order of $1,180,237.40 with 69 calendar days added to the contract time, and for Innovation Drive Extension Phase II Project, with an increase of $307,340.50 for a contract price with Change Order of $10,513,309.50 with an increase of 86 Calendar days to the contract time.



Also during Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council adopted a resolution endorsing the city’s application to the United States Department of Justice to participate in the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. Adopted a resolution authorized the hiring of one Police Officer for the Bossier City Police Department and authorized the promotion of one Chief of Special Operations to replace the position due to retirement.

