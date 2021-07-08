Bossier City Council approves new City Attorney and Assistant City Attorney

The Bossier City Council unanimously approved at a special City Council meeting on Thursday, July 8, the recommendation by Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler to appoint Charles Jacobs as the new City Attorney for Bossier City. And Richard Ray as the new Assistant City Attorney for Bossier City.

“I also want to thank all of the councilmen for working together. I know we’re going to have difficult times. But I know we’re going to work it all out together. We do want, all of us, want Bossier City to be a better place. And I thank all of y’all for working together for these two great men. Thank you very much,” said Chandler.