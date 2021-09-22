Bossier City Council approves new director of public works

At its Tuesday’s September 20, 2021 regular meeting, the Bossier City Council unanimously approved Wade L. Rich as the City of Bossier City’s Director of Public Works.

“I want to thank Mayor Chandler and the council. I’m looking forward to getting to work with everyone,” said Rich.

After the unanimous approval from the council, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler addressed the council and audience.

“Thank you to the council president and all of the councilmen. This shows the citizens that we can work together and get a great man. I have all my confidence in this guy. Each one of you know how I’ve praised him all these times. And, to get him into this position. He’s going to do an outstanding job,” said Chandler.

In another agenda item, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance to create a designated area around the Brookshire Grocery Arena so that alcohol can be sold and served on the property during special events.

If passed at the next city council meeting, a designated area outside of the Brookshire Grocery Arena called, the Brookshire Grocery Arena Region, will be able to serve alcohol.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council approved:

Adoption of a resolution authorizing positions to be filled in the Bossier City Engineering Department as a result of a retirement and a promotion resulting in a net neutral change to the Operating Budget.

Adoption of a resolution authorizing a promotion from within due to the resignation of the Tax Audit Supervisor and to hire a replacement Sales Tax Auditor in the Sales Tax Department resulting in a net neutral change to the operating budget.