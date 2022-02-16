Bossier City Council approves new four-way stop

(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)
At its Tuesday February 15, 2022 regular meeting, the Bossier City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to establish a four-way stop at the intersection of Sunflower Road and Rosemont Place in South Bossier City.
“Sunflower Road is a very long and highly traveled road with no stopping points. Citizens down here have been pushing for about three years to get a stop sign. I finally pushed for it and got it,” said Brian Hammons, Bossier City Council District 1 representative.
The four-way stop is expected to be installed by the end of this week.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Bossier City Council also approved:
- Adoption of an ordinance to reappropriate $1,000,000 from the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway Phase I (formally U.S. Highway 80 Improvements Traffic Street to Kelly Avenue) Project to the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway Phase II.
- Adoption of an ordinance to approve Report of Change Order 1 for the South Bossier Redevelopment Project, with an increase of 38 days.
- Adoption of an ordinance to approve Report of Final Change Order for the City Wide Street Improvements Phase III Project (with an increase of $219,206.08), for a total contract price of $1,002,754.08.
- Adoption of an ordinance to approve Report of Final Change Order for the City Wide Street Improvements – Sidewalks (with an increase of $4,283.67), for a total contract price of $263,058.67.