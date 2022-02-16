Bossier City Council approves new four-way stop

(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

At its Tuesday February 15, 2022 regular meeting, the Bossier City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to establish a four-way stop at the intersection of Sunflower Road and Rosemont Place in South Bossier City.

“Sunflower Road is a very long and highly traveled road with no stopping points. Citizens down here have been pushing for about three years to get a stop sign. I finally pushed for it and got it,” said Brian Hammons, Bossier City Council District 1 representative.

The four-way stop is expected to be installed by the end of this week.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Bossier City Council also approved: