Bossier City Council approves new lighting outside three schools

Bossier City Council approved an ordinance last week to install lighting outside three schools.

The council approved an ordinance at their regular meeting Sept. 3 to appropriate money for lighting at five various school crossings in Bossier City.

Approximately $19,000 from the Riverboat Gaming Capital Project Fund will be used to contract with AEP/SWEPCO for additional street lighting.

Locations for the new street lights are listed below:

– Greenacres Middle School — LA3105 (Airline Drive) at Oakley Street.

– Rusheon Middle School — LA72 (Old Minden Road) at west exit and LA72 (Old Minden Road) at Patricia Drive.

– R V Kerr Elementary School — LA3105 (Airline Drive) at Eugene Street and Northgate Road at June Lane.

“These will better light the areas, especially when the morning commute is darker during the colder months,” said Tracy Landry, public information officer for Bossier City. “Right now, we do not have any information on when or what order the lights will be installed.”

This project originated with a request from a resident to Councilman Jeffrey Darby asking that the city look at providing more lighting at certain crosswalks.