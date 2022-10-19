Bossier City Council approves one-time pay allowance for city employees

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At its Tuesday October 18 regular session meeting, the Bossier City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance appropriating a one-time premium pay allowance of $2,000 to eligible full-time employees of the City of Bossier City.

Prior to the vote of the council, Bossier City Council President Jeffrey Darby, councilman for District 2, asked if Bossier City Councilman-At-Large, David Montgomery, would like to share the good news regarding the ordinance.

“I always like to talk about history and some people might not have been aware of where this city was at one time and where we are today. And, I can speak for several councilmen that lived through that (the financial crisis of ‘09) and we unfortunately had to lay off people. It was a sad day sitting here in these chambers. A promise we made was that we would do whatever we could to be stewards of the taxpayers money and be financially sound from that day forward. And, I think this council and all the administrations, including Mr. Chandler and our new councilmen, are committed to that pledge to the employees of Bossier City, as well as to the

taxpayers of Bossier City. We were able to give raises several years ago, which the employees certainly deserved after what they had been through. We unfortunately as a nation went through COVID and that affected our city, as well. Something that several people have been working on, including myself, was to find a way to reward those employees throughout the city. That’s fire, police, EMS, municipal employees, the water and sewer guys, etc. (everybody that stuck it out through the pandemic and fortunately through the financial decisions that we’ve made). And, we fought through it as a city, we were able to exceed our budget when it comes to taxes collected for which we had a surplus in the general fund. And there is no better way that you can say Thank You than to reward those people that we feel contributed to that general fund surplus. We came up with a number that we thought the general fund could handle so as not to put us in any kind of detriment,” Montgomery said.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone that was a city employee received the same amount of money because we believe that everyone is part of the same team here. Working on behalf of the taxpayers of Bossier City, it is with great honor that this city council is able to offer all of the city employees $2,000. Our goal is to have that out before Christmas so that hopefully your lives are made a little bit better. And on behalf of the council, I say Thank You,” Montgomery concluded.

During the Tuesday October 4th Bossier City Council meeting, the city council also approved:

Adoption of an ordinance authorizing $25,000 to come from the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund to support BeBossier through the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

Adoption of an ordinance to require the mayor and city administration to mark all city vehicles under Louisiana R.S. 49:121, Identification of Public Property – by January 1, 2023, except those that are exempt by state law. And, any vehicles found to be in noncompliance with this ordinance and state law after January 1, 2023, be parked until those vehicles become compliant and further that anyone in violation of this ordinance following that date be fined in accordance with R.S. 49:123.