Bossier City Council approves small cell tower, first of many

Council commends first responders for COVID-19 response

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council approved adopting a zoning ordinance for a small cell tower coming to Bossier City.

The tower that will be built and located at 5017 Shed Road by New Cingular Wireless.

“This is a small cell tower. This is a targeted solution for increasing cell tower and booster stations. We will see a lot more of these as we see more cell service and more alarm systems in the Bossier City Jurisdiction,” said Carlotta Askew-Brown, Director of the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC).

In addition, the city also approved to adopt a resolution commending Bossier City Police and Fire first responders for carrying out essential tasks during this unprecedented time of crisis created by (Covid-19) and civil unrest.

The resolution reads:

“WHEREAS, the Bossier City Police and Fire Department serve the citizens and have shown bravery and courage by putting themselves at risk while dealing with the public during (Covid-19) and this time of civil unrest; and WHEREAS, these First Responders daily serve to protect the citizens of Bossier City and ensure that our community is protected from any issue that may put the public at risk; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Bossier, in regular session convened, does hereby recognize and commend all members of the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments for their professionalism, vigilance, and self-sacrifice in carrying out the essential tasks during this unprecedented time of crisis created by (Covid-19) and civil unrest.