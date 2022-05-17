Bossier City Council approves SporTran bus route in South Bossier

(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)



At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council regular session meeting, the council approved to adopt a resolution to establish a six month trial for South Bossier Routes with Sportran.



“I think it’s been a great partnership to work through this process. We’ve been able to identify the route as well as identify the location and the stops that works with the mayor and council. I’m hoping this will be a great trial program. We will continue to communicate and work in providing the data that is requested,” said Dinero Washington, SporTran CEO.



Starting June 13, the new route would start near the Louisiana Boardwalk and run to Parkway High School. The new route will include approximately 15 stops in south Bossier.

“The administration coordinated meetings between SPORTRAN and the members of the council that represent South Bossier over the past several months to establish a six-month trial route for twelve new stops. At the end of the six-month period, ridership for the stops will be evaluated and the decision to keep or amend the route will be subject to Council approval. The new pilot route will not cost the city any additional money,” said Tommy Chandler, Bossier City Mayor.



For more information about the bus route, please visit https://sportranbus.com/.



SporTran has served east Bossier, north Bossier, and Barksdale Air Force Base since the 1970s. SporTran has been working to get public transit expanded in south Bossier since Northwest Council of Government’s 2017 Transit Development Study for the area.



During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council approved:



Adopted an ordinance amending Ordinance 31 of 2021 increasing the appropriated amount by $400,000.00 using the American Rescue Plan Act Grant to extend the nanofiltration Pilot Study.



Adopted an ordinance authorizing an amendment with Manchac Consulting Group, Inc. to provide Engineering Services for the City of Bossier City.

