Bossier City Council Approves Sunday Sales of High- and Low-Alcoholic Beverages

By Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

During its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the Bossier City Council finalized approval of an ordinance allowing the sale of packaged beverages with both high and low alcohol content, as well as packaged wine for off-premises consumption on Sundays, within designated hours.

As previously reported by the Bossier Press-Tribune from the Bossier City Council’s June 18 meeting, Brian Hammons, Bossier City councilman for District 1 stated, “This ordinance in front of us today is strictly a financial ordinance. There are so many tax dollars out there that we are not collecting. All of us up here know that it takes tax dollars to keep this city running, expanding, and providing the citizens of Bossier City with outstanding police and fire protection and other services. We’re leveling the playing field because we have so many tax dollars going over the bridge. That is the reason for this ordinance. It’s not to encourage people to buy more alcohol or anything like that. It’s part of the fiscal responsibility we have here.”

During the July 2 meeting, the Bossier City Council also:

