Bossier City Council continues agenda item concerning Bossier Arts Council

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At its Tuesday October 4 regular session meeting, the Bossier City Council continued the first reading to introduce an ordinance to repeal Ordinance 71 of 2018.

Repealing Ordinance 71 of 2018 would revoke the Bossier Arts Council from managing the East Bank District and Plaza which in return would remove 1/5 of the Bossier Art Council’s entire annual budget.

At the start of the meeting, Brittainy Pope, the new executive director of the Bossier Arts Council, addressed the council with a statement.

“Yesterday afternoon I was made aware that there would be some slight changes in the way that we are operating. We are currently handling the bookings for the plaza. Since 2018, we’ve handled the bookings, we’ve handled the marketing, we’ve created the identity of that plaza. We have put programming there and we have applied for funding to have programming there. And, I was notified yesterday that would be changing. If the repeal of Ordinance 71 is passed, that would move the handling of the bookings to the city and it would be a disruption also in our funding. We currently received an amount of $50,000 dollars for our handling of the bookings, handling of the plaza, set up and contact from individuals who book it. We are hands on all over,“ said Pope.

When this particular agenda item was brought up for discussion, Bossier City Council President and District 2 councilman, Jeffery Darby, made a motion to continue the item for the next Bossier City Council meeting.

“I recommend that we continue this item due to ongoing planning by the administration and perhaps getting council input on the planning,” said Darby.

As previously reported by the Bossier Press Tribune in July of 2018: “At its July 17 meeting, the Bossier City Council will approve funding that would allow the Bossier Arts Council (BAC) to act as events manager for the East Bank District’s Plaza area. The council will appropriate $25,000 to fund the ability to manage and promote events in the district.

The BAC will hire a new position housed at their building on Barksdale Boulevard. The position will be responsible for booking event dates, collecting fees, making sure insurance is in place, all requirements are met, and all licenses are procured.

The BAC has experience with scheduling events through its performing arts-dedicated East Bank Theater. And as a Bossier City-owned building, the BAC already has a template for property rental contracts.”

During the Tuesday October 4th Bossier City Council meeting, the city council also approved:

Adoption of an ordinance to conduct a rate study for the Public Utilities Department at a cost of $32,569.00 to come from Water Capital & Contingency Fund.

Adoption of an ordinance to appropriate $100,000 from the 2017 Sales Tax Bond Fund (Innovation Drive Fund) towards a turn lane for Swan Lake Road at Innovation Drive.

The first reading to introduce an ordinance authorizing $25,000 to come from the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund to support BeBossier through the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.