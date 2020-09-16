Bossier City Council declares the results of the August 15th special election official

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council approved adopting a resolution declaring the results of the special election held on Saturday, August 15, 2020.



Bossier City Council President David Montgomery said, “On behalf of the city council and the mayor. We thank the tax payers of Bossier City for supporting our police and fire departments.”



On August 15th, Bossier City voters approved the renewal of a 6.19 mills property tax by a margin of 68 percent (2,981 votes) to 32 percent (1,400 votes). The property tax renewal was the only item on the ballot. Unofficial voter turnout was reported at 13%.



This tax renewal is dedicated exclusively by the voters to fund the salaries of police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the council also approved:



Change Order #7 for the NE WWTP Improvement Project for an increase of $155,331.62. Total of contract with Change Order $13,377,529.98.

