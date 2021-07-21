Bossier City, LA – At their regular meeting Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the Bossier City
Council passed a resolution honoring grocery store workers’ service and sacrifice during the
COVID-19 crisis. The resolution recognizes that these essential front line workers risked their
own health and safety to keep the supply of food and other necessities available to the citizens of
Bossier City. Representatives from Brookshire’s and Sam’s Club attended the council meeting to
accept the recognition on behalf of grocery store workers. The resolution was introduced by
District 2 Councilman Jeffery Darby.
Bossier City Council Honors Grocery Store Workers
