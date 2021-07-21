Bossier City Council Honors Grocery Store Workers

Bossier City, LA – At their regular meeting Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the Bossier City

Council passed a resolution honoring grocery store workers’ service and sacrifice during the

COVID-19 crisis. The resolution recognizes that these essential front line workers risked their

own health and safety to keep the supply of food and other necessities available to the citizens of

Bossier City. Representatives from Brookshire’s and Sam’s Club attended the council meeting to

accept the recognition on behalf of grocery store workers. The resolution was introduced by

District 2 Councilman Jeffery Darby.