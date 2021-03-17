Bossier City Council Honors Two Bossier City Departments

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council and Bossier City Mayor honored two Bossier City departments.

The Bossier City Council and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker honored both the Bossier City Finance Department and the Bossier City Parks and Recreation Department with a special presentation for their outstanding work and achievements.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States (GFOA) awarded Bossier City with a Certificate of Achievement along with an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement (AFRA) to the city for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the Bossier City Finance Department and its Director, Stacie Fernandez.

“I have been a CPA for 35 years and I have never worked with a group of finer people than my staff that I have here with the City,” said Fernandez.

BCI Burke, the oldest most respected playground equipment manufactures in the United States, announced Field of Dream in Bossier City as the PLAYGROUND OF THE YEAR for 2020. From the vast number of new playgrounds that were installed using Burke’s equipment, Field of Dreams was chosen as the most amazing new play space in 2020.

The design and equipment for Field of Dreams was a group effort and called on everyone from special educators to people with differing abilities and their family members to provide experiences and help shape Field of Dreams in the largest, most inclusive play spaces in Louisiana.

“This award wouldn’t have taken place if we didn’t have the support of the Mayor, the council, the Bossier City residents and specifically the evaluation committee members,” said Louis Cook, Superintendent of maintenance for Bossier City Parks and Recreation.

The council also approved:

Adoption of an Ordinance to re-appropriate funds from the Sales Tax Capital Improvement Funds to the 2021 Streets and Drainage Repair Project.

Adoption of an Ordinance to fund the Water Line relocation at Greenacres Office Park in preparation for Walter O. Bigby Carriageway Phase II.