Bossier City Council introduces an ordinance to study traffic signals

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council introduced an ordinance to prepare a traffic signal synchronization study for north Bossier City and along Barksdale Boulevard.



Bossier City Council President David Montgomery said, “Along these lines, the number one issue with taxpayers in Bossier by far (and the Mayor can attest to this) is traffic. It’s been that way for a long time and I think this study is certainly due.”



“Hopefully, in the next year or so, and working with DOTD, we can get these lights [synchronized] on those three major thoroughfares. That being Airline Drive, Benton Road and Barksdale Boulevard. Get those lights synchronized and everybody can enjoy a little peace of mind going to work and coming home from work,” he added.



The council also approved:



*Adoption of an ordinance to appropriate $200,000 to come from the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund to be used for the Landscaping Project at the CenturyLink Center.



*Adoption of an ordinance to conduct repairs to the Airline Drive and Murphy Street gravity main at a cost of $250,000 to come from the Sewer Capital and Contingency Fund.



*Adoption of an ordinance to declare that an emergency did exist in the City of Bossier City which affected property, public health and safety due to the requirement to prevent and repair flood damage due to Hurricane Laura at a cost not to exceed $250,000.00 to come from the Disaster Reserve Fund.

