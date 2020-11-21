At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council received the annual update from Stacie Brown, Shreveport Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

“Shreveport-Bossier was severely impacted, but is well ahead of the US tourism recovery,” said Brown.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Brown says that the Hotel industry in Shreveport-Bossier was impacted greatly.

“Hotel demand will approach normalcy in the second half of 2021. It is to be fully recovered in 2023,” said Brown.

Regarding sports in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Brown says that the Sports Commission was only able to host a dozen events in 2020.

“In 2019, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission was responsible for a $393,819 grant budget. In funding over 50 sporting events through our grant program, the Sports Commission was able to generate $19.1 million in economic impact during 2019,” Brown said.

“In 2020, the Sports Commission was only able to host a dozen events due to cancellations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those dozen events will generate more than $3 million in economic impact,” she added.

Brown went on to tell the council that the overall budget revenue for 2021 is projected to be $3.8 million. But the overall budget revenue is projected to surpass 2019’s budget in 2023.

“Budget Overview 2021 Budgeted Revenue: $3.8 million. Down 16% vs 2019 ($4.5 million). Up 5% vs 2020 projections ($3.6 million),” Brown said.

“We are expecting to surpass 2019 revenue numbers in 2023,” she added.

The council also approved:

To move a sum of $500,000 to the Centurylink Center to cover their expenses through February 2021 and to pay their 2020 Ad Valorem Taxes.

Authorized the hiring of one (1) Police Communication Officer for the Bossier City Police Department.