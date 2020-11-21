At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council received the annual update from Stacie Brown, Shreveport Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.
“Shreveport-Bossier was severely impacted, but is well ahead of the US tourism recovery,” said Brown.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Brown says that the Hotel industry in Shreveport-Bossier was impacted greatly.
“Hotel demand will approach normalcy in the second half of 2021. It is to be fully recovered in 2023,” said Brown.
Regarding sports in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Brown says that the Sports Commission was only able to host a dozen events in 2020.
“In 2019, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission was responsible for a $393,819 grant budget. In funding over 50 sporting events through our grant program, the Sports Commission was able to generate $19.1 million in economic impact during 2019,” Brown said.
“In 2020, the Sports Commission was only able to host a dozen events due to cancellations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those dozen events will generate more than $3 million in economic impact,” she added.
Brown went on to tell the council that the overall budget revenue for 2021 is projected to be $3.8 million. But the overall budget revenue is projected to surpass 2019’s budget in 2023.
“Budget Overview 2021 Budgeted Revenue: $3.8 million. Down 16% vs 2019 ($4.5 million). Up 5% vs 2020 projections ($3.6 million),” Brown said.
“We are expecting to surpass 2019 revenue numbers in 2023,” she added.
The council also approved:
- To move a sum of $500,000 to the Centurylink Center to cover their expenses through February 2021 and to pay their 2020 Ad Valorem Taxes.
- Authorized the hiring of one (1) Police Communication Officer for the Bossier City Police Department.
- To fill a vacant Truck Driver I position, a vacant Laborer I and Laborer II position and Operator I position in Public Works.