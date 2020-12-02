At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council approved to appropriate funds to go to the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project to fund the completion of Phase II.

Justin Haydel with Manchac Consultants said, “I included an attachment, which is our final opinion of cost. I think previously y’all were told it was 36-point-something million. Our estimates say it’s $37.4 million. You’ve got the storm water pump station that’s $3.6 million. Lighting and electrical at about $920,000. You’ve got the gateway architectural feature about $100,000. You’ve got Citizens’ Bank Drive and the Phase 1 of Citizens’ Bank Drive. This all totals out to be about $42.3 million. Therein lies the need for the transfer of the money. This makes us flush. legally, you can advertise for bids, according to the estimates that we did.”

The council also approved:

Adoption of an ordinance authorizing the reclassification of a Traffic Analyst position to a Traffic Control Tech and an increase in the salary for the Traffic Control Tech position in the Traffic Engineering Division.

Adoption of an ordinance to repair sewer line at the LaSands Pump Station at a cost of $150,000.00.

The first reading to introduce an ordinance appropriating $4000,000 to fund beautification efforts along Phase I of the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway.

Adoption of a resolution to fill a vacant Laborer II position in Public Works.

Adoption of a resolution authorizing the hiring of a utility worker for Public Utilities.