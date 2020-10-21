At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance appropriating $200,000.00 to improve landscaping and irrigation in the East Bank District.

At-large Bossier City Councilman Timothy Larkin said, “I went down to the East Bank District Friday or Saturday night and I just couldn’t believe it. That place is just alive. There were people everywhere. It was really hopping.”

According to Larkin, the city’s goals for the district are starting to work. ”People looked happy,” he said..” There were a ton of people down there and everybody was happy. It looked like everybody was making money too. It was a sight to see. I was really thrilled to see it.”

The council also approved:

Adoption a Resolution authorizing the hiring of one Police Communication Officer for the Bossier City Police Department.

Adoption a Resolution authorizing the hiring of a Maintenance Mechanic for Public Utilities

Approved Parade Permit Fee Waiver for Bellaire Mardi Gras Parade, Tuesday, February 16, 2021.