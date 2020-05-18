Bossier City Council meetings will reopen to the public tomorrow with social distancing in place





Bossier City Council meetings will reopen to the public tomorrow. The regular Bossier City Council Meeting will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.



Occupancy for the Council Chamber is limited to 25% or 52 people total. Temperature checks will be given before entering the chamber. Seating markers have been placed on the benches.



Any citizen who wants to observe the Bossier City Council meetings live online may still do so at the following link, http://bossiercity.org/373/Live-Stream. Anyone who may be uncomfortable attending the meeting in person, can email their comments to cityclerk@bossiercity.org prior to the meeting and those comments will be read into the record.

