Bossier City Council on Aging wins big at the 17th annual BBB Torch Awards

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Community leaders and business owners attended the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) 17th annual Torch Awards for Ethics at Eastridge Country Club on Thursday, October 19.

The Torch Awards for Ethics is designed to recognize business leaders who demonstrate exceptional personal character, ensure that their organization meets the highest standards of ethics, and facilitate trust between their customers and community.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by Bossier Schools public relations liaison Sonja Bailes, included four nominated categories, a scholarship presentation, and guest speaker Tom Arceneaux, Mayor of Shreveport.

Winning this year’s nonprofit sector award was Bossier City’s Bossier Council on Aging.

“Winning the Better Business Bureau torch award in the nonprofit sector is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and making a positive impact to those that we serve. We stand as beacons of transparency, trustworthiness and dedicated to our mission. This recognition fuels our passion to continue lighting the way for the seniors of Bossier Parish and their caregivers,” said Tamara Crane, executive director of Bossier Council on Aging.

The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics (formerly the BBB Integrity Awards) honor businesses and nonprofits for putting integrity into action. These awards are made possible by the BBB Education Foundation, which serves a five-state region.