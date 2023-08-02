BREW: SHREVEPORT’S ORIGINAL BEER FESTIVAL RETURNS OCTOBER 28, 2023 

Shreveport, LA – The Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness invite you to “Revel in the Madness” (Ostendo Sum in Insania) at BREW: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the lower pavilion of Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport, Louisiana! Experience an afternoon sampling internationally acclaimed and domestically brewed ales, pilsners, stouts, and everything in between at the 14th annual event. In addition to more than 100 beers to sample, BREW patrons will experience live music, college football games on big-screen TVs, a chance to win raffle items, and samples of signature dishes from some of Shreveport’s most popular restaurants and eateries.



The annual event attracts over 800 beer enthusiasts and socialites to Festival Plaza for an afternoon of beer, bites, music, football, and friends. The 2023 event will feature International, domestic, craft, and home brewed beers.



Individual BREW tickets are $65.00 and a table of 10 (which includes early admission) is $850.00. Tickets can be purchased at: https://redriverrevel.ticketspice.com/brew23.



Proceeds from BREW support the Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness.

