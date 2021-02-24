Bossier City Council Recognizes and Applauds City Employees

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, Bossier City Engineer Ben Rauschenbach and the council recognized city employees who were instrumental to Bossier City during last week’s storm.



“For the better part of two decades, Bossier City Mayor and council have had the foresight to prepare Bossier for unprecedented growth and extreme circumstances,” Rauschenbach said.



“Your unwavering support has provided the resources necessary to maintain and operate the utilities system in environments never imaginable. The dedicated City of Bossier City response crews were well equipped with the necessary gear and information technology that aloud for an organized response to this emergency,” he added



Following Rauschenbach remarks to the council. At-large Bossier City Council member and President David Montgomery said, “Let me just tell you the reason why all your hear today. You’ve accomplished a Herculean task and you have so much to be proud of. There’s nobody in the state of Louisiana that’s done what y’all have done and don’t let anybody tell you any different. And I’m going to stand up in applause.”



The council also approved:



Adoption of a resolution to approve report of Reconciliation for the Animal Control Building Improvement Project.



Adoption of a resolution to approve report of Reconciliation for the Police Building and Public Service Complex Lighting Project.

