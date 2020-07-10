Bossier City Council recognizes first responders with resolution

From the City of Bossier City:

The Bossier City Council unanimously passed a resolution commending Bossier City police and fire first responders for carrying out essential tasks during this unprecedented time of crisis. The resolution was sponsored by each of the seven Bossier City council members.

In service to the citizens, the Bossier City Police Department and Bossier City Fire Department have shown bravery and courage by putting themselves at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic and this time of civil unrest. First responders serve daily to protect the citizens of Bossier City and safeguard our community.

During the regular meeting on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the Bossier City Council unanimously passed a resolution recognizing and commending all members of the Bossier City police and fire departments for their professionalism, vigilance, and self-sacrifice in carrying out the most essential tasks.

The resolution reads as follows:



The following Resolution offered and adopted:

RESOLUTION NO. 57 OF 2020

A RESOLUTION COMMENDING BOSSIER CITY POLICE AND FIRE FIRST RESPONDERS FOR CARRYING OUT ESSENTIAL TASKS DURING THIS UNPRECEDENTED TIME OF CRISIS CREATED BY

COVID- 19) AND CIVIL UNREST.

WHEREAS, the Bossier City Police and Fire Department serve the citizens and have shown bravery and courage by putting themselves at risk while dealing with the public during Covid- 19) and this time of civil unrest;

and

WHEREAS, these First Responders daily serve to protect the citizens of Bossier City and ensure that our community is protected from any issue that may put the public at risk;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Bossier, in regular session convened, does hereby recognize and commend all members of the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments for their professionalism, vigilance, and self-sacrifice in

carrying out the most essential tasks during this unprecedented time of crisis created by ( Covid- 19) and civil unrest.

The above and foregoing Resolution was read in full at open and legal session convened, was on the motion of Mr. Jeff Free and seconded by Mr. Thomas Harvey, and adopted on the 7th day of July, 2020, by the following vote:

AYES: Mr. Montgomery, Jr., Mr. Larkin, Mr. Irwin, Mr. Darby, Mr. Williams, Mr. Free and Mr. Harvey

NAYS: none

ABSENT: none

ABSTAIN: none

