Bossier City Council Recognizes Police Officers, Good Samaritan for Life Saving Efforts

On behalf of the citizens of Bossier City, District 3 Councilman Don Williams, Council President David Montgomery, At-Large, and Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker presented life saving awards to Bossier City Police Corporal Matthew Bragg, Officer Brandon Bailey, and Mr. Rawlis Leslie.



The men were recognized at the Bossier City Council meeting Tuesday for their swift and courageous actions in saving the life of a woman who was in great distress on the Shreveport-Barksdale bridge without regard for their own safety.



Officer Bailey was unable to attend the presentation. Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams accepted the award on his behalf.