Bossier City Council recognizes the Commission For Women of Bossier City funding efforts for local non profit

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At its Tuesday’s May 23, 2023 regular meeting, the Bossier City Council witnessed the Commission For Women of Bossier City present Jeri Bowen, Executive Director of the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center, with a check totaling $10,750.00.

“We were flabbergasted is the least I can say about this amount. Thank you for all your hard work because we might be doing one job, but you ladies are doing several others and we are just so appreciative, said Bowen.

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the Commission For Women of Bossier City held their annual Inspiring Women’s Week Luncheon. Proceeds from that event benefited The Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center in Bossier City.

The Commission For Women of Bossier City, Inc. was established in 1986 to act as an advocacy group for women in the Bossier City area. The commission is composed of up to 25 women who volunteer their efforts to promote and further legal, political, economic and educational opportunities for the advancement of women in the Bossier City area. The commission also seeks to enhance the quality of life for all area residents by dedicating their time to examining family and women’s issues in the community.

One of the Commission For Women of Bossier City’s main endeavors is The Bossier Women Leaders of Tomorrow Program, a mentoring project developed to enrich the educational experience of high school seniors in Bossier Parish. The mentees participate in various events and programs covering a broad range of topics including: job shadowing opportunities, cultural events, political forums and governmental exposure (through attending both a Bossier City Council meeting and taking a tour of the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton). Each mentee is eligible to receive a small leadership award.

For a number of years, the Commission For Women of Bossier City supported the efforts of the YWCA during annual Women’s Week events. The group also hosted the final luncheon event for the annual Women’s Week activities. However, when the YWCA became inactive, the Commission For Women of Bossier City decided to continue the celebration and created Inspiring Women Week. During Inspiring Women Week, the Commission For Women of Bossier City has honored women in the following areas: military, education, philanthropy, business and more, with the proceeds being given to various well-deserving organizations within our community.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council approved:

The adoption of an ordinance approving a Conditional Use Approval for the sale of low content alcohol for on premise consumption at a restaurant, Flying Burger and Seafood, located at 3127 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana.

Approved the adoption of an ordinance approving a conditional use for the sale of high content alcohol for off premise consumption at Thornton’s Black Water Coffee Liqueur located at 1062 Pearl Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana.

Approved the adoption of an ordinance to declare that an emergency did exist in the City of Bossier City which affected property, public health, and safety due to the requirement to restore a collapsed sewer main at 530 Secret Cove and water main abandonments along Hamilton Road at a cost of $48,000.00 to come from Sewer and Water Capital Contingency Funds.