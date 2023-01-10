BOSSIER CITY COUNCIL REDUCES PUBLIC TRANSIT BUDGET FOR 2023

During the Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Bossier City Council Meeting, council members voted in one reading to reduce SporTran’s budget for 2023.



The annual public transit budget for the City was approximately $900,000 until this

week. The new budget is $500,000 per year. SporTran leadership was notified of

the changes in a meeting with City officials on Wednesday, January 4.



“We were sorry to hear from the Council that public transit for Bossier City is being

greatly reduced. This will create changes for our thousands of Bossier City

passengers, Shreveport passengers who ride the bus into Bossier every day for

work, and ADA/Paratransit clients,” states SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington.

“Ideally, we’d like to keep all current routes in place, including the South Bossier

route introduced last summer. The most likely scenario will be eliminating various

service times, such as mid-day, nights, and weekends. However, we defer to the

citizens of Bossier to work with their council members to represent their interests. I

am working with the SporTran operations team to determine the best way forward.

We will keep the public informed as decisions are made.”



The new plan for Bossier City public transit will go into effect on February 6, 2023.