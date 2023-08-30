Bossier City Council rejects special election regarding term limits

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At its Tuesday August 29, 2023 regular meeting, the Bossier City Council voted against calling for a special election to have voters cast their vote regarding term limits.

“The election code says that in order for the Registrar of Voters to approve a petition of this type, not a petition concerning the sale of alcohol, it must contain the year of birth,” said Bossier City Attorney Charles Jacobs during the meeting.

Prior to the city council vote, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler said “The citizens are why we are here. We are here to serve the citizens. We should let the citizens have a voice and let this be put on the ballot.”

Following Mayor Chandler’s remarks, Bossier City Council Vice-President Chris Smith said “I’m going to urge my colleagues that we need to move this forward because we do not want to be the cause of litigation against the city. The voters have spoken. I think that they deserve the right to have the final say.”

At its Tuesday August 29 meeting, the Bossier City Council also approved:

Adoption of an ordinance amending the 2023 General Fund Engineering Budget by Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000) increasing expenditures for demolitions in the Property Standards Division.

Adoption of a resolution announcing the intention of the Bossier City Council to start the process of selecting a Charter Review Commission.