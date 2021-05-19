Bossier City Council Seeking Resumes for District 1 Seat

Bossier City Council President David Montgomery, At-Large, announces that the City Council is seeking resumes from citizens who are interested in serving as an interim council member for District 1. The vacancy comes as newly elected District 1 councilman, Shane Cheatham, resigned to accept the position of Chief Administrative Officer for Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler who will take office on July 1, 2021.



The City Council will fill the District 1 position on an interim basis on July 6, 2021 with a special election called for the seat on October 9, 2021. Citizens interested in serving must live in Bossier City Council District 1. Resumes can be delivered in person to the City Council office at 620 Benton Road, mailed to the Bossier City Council office at P.O. Box 5337, Bossier City, LA 71171, or faxed to 318-741-8971. The deadline for resumes is June 15, 2021.