Bossier City Council seeks opinion from Louisiana Attorney General regarding term limits

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At its Tuesday August 15, 2023 regular meeting, the Bossier City Council approved a resolution seeking the Louisiana Attorney General’s opinion regarding the enactment of term limits for public officials in Bossier City.

Bossier City Attorney Charles Jacobs said “The most pressing question that needs to be answered is this election code problem. If the petition does not survive the election code problem, then it’s anulity. A week from now, a year from now, 12 years from now, somebody after serving three terms can challenge the proposed term limit prevision if in fact it reached the city council through an improper process. My advice today would be to ask the city council, if they are so inclined, to pass a resolution asking for the attorney general’s opinion in an expedited form.”

At its Tuesday meeting, the Bossier City Council also approved:

Adoption of an ordinance appropriating $30,000 from the Arena Capital Fund to purchase and install parking gates at the Brookshire Grocery Arena including covering all project costs.

Adoption of an ordinance approving a conditional use for the sale of high and low content alcohol for off premise consumption at a neighborhood discount store, Family Dollar, located at 2226 East Texas Street, 4100 Barksdale Boulevard, 5350 East Texas Street and 5362 Barksdale Boulevard.

Approved the first reading introducing an ordinance appropriating the sum of four million dollars ($4,000,000.00) from the 2018 LCDA Bond Fund to provide a new Bossier City Senior Center.