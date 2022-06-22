Bossier City Council selects a new president

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council regular meeting, Jeffery Darby and Jeff Free were elected to lead the Bossier City Council effective July 1, 2022 thru June 30, 2023.

Darby, who serves District 2 on the city council, was named President and Free, who serves District 4 on the city council, was elected Vice President.

At the conclusion of the meeting, incoming president Jeffrey Darby said a few words of appreciation to his fellow council members.

“I appreciate the council in their vote of confidence for the 22-23 presidency,” said Darby.

The city council also approved:

A resolution authorizing the promotion of one Police Records Clerk from Clerk III to Clerk IV status for the Bossier City Police Department

A resolution for Public Works to combine two part time Kennel Worker Positions into one Full Time Position in the Animal Control Division.